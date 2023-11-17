When we talk about Cyberpunk 2077our thoughts immediately go to Night City and not by chance, given that the city that never sleeps is the true protagonist of the branded masterpiece CD Projekt Red. However, according to the senior writer of the Polish studio, Magda Zychwe may soon say goodbye to one of the best futuristic cities in the gaming worldas the next new chapter will perhaps be set in another city.

In fact, as we well know, CD Projekt Red has recently started work on the development of the next sequel to Cyberpunk 2077of which we currently only know the code name Project Orion and which will be developed with theUnreal Engine 5 at the new Boston-based studio.

It was precisely the one who suggested a possible change of setting Magda Zychwho in an interview given to GamingBoltstated that the second chapter of the sci-fi game could take place “in any city where uber-capitalism has taken hold“.

As Cyberpunk creator Mike Pondsmith said, cyberpunk as a genre is something of a warning of what could happen if we aren’t careful as a race. It’s not an abstract science fiction idea. I think these kinds of stories can play out wherever uber-capitalism develops, causing society to collapse. Night City is just a place like any other city, real or fictional.

Obviously we are waiting for any confirmations or denials from CD Projekt Red, for this reason take this news with due reservations. In the meantime, let’s enjoy the city of as long as possible Night City in the new expansion of Phantom Liberty.