Cyberpunk 2077: the class action against CD Projekt RED for the launch of the game is over

The redemption of Cyberpunk 2077 it is also somehow certified in legal terms by the closure of the class action that had been filed against CD Projekt RED at the time of launch, by investors and users, for how the developers had presented the game in a misleading way compared to the actual quality of the title at release, even if this was achieved through compensation.

At the time we were in the midst of the famous Cyberpunk 2077 fiasco: although the game was generally positively evaluated by the press, a series of decidedly significant problems emerged at launch. Between the extremely low quality level of the previous generation versions and major shortcomings in the game compared to the announced features, the arrival of CD Projekt RED on the market was disastrous.

The many problems led the team to allow refunds totals to users who requested them, which also led to the removal of the game from the PlayStation Store and a moment of deep crisis for CD Projekt RED, which was also reflected in the financial state of the company.