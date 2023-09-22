It’s finally available Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0 and for many the time has come to embark on the adventures of Night City as everyone has always wanted them. The update is available on PC, PS5 and Xbox SeriesAmazon Italy offer. The game is in fact available for just under €15, in the PS4 disc version (free upgrade to PS5) and in the Xbox One disc version (free upgrade for Xbox Series You can find them here or via the boxes below.

This offer had already been offered previously, but the units were sold out or were only available for short periods. Now, it appears they are available in sufficient quantity to give us time to purchase them. The product is al historical minimum price and sold and shipped by Amazon.

Cyberpunk 2077 Version 2.0 adds various new features and improves the game from multiple points of view. In fact, we have improved combat AI, a new police system and also a new skill and perk system that makes upgrades more useful and effective, so we can create the perfect character for our style. With the disc version, you can download the PS5 or Xbox Series