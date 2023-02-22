Cyberpunk 2077 may soon be updated at the version 1.7at least according to some signs of life detected by SteamDB, which reports an update dating back to February 22, 2023, i.e. a few hours ago at the time of writing this news.

Actually examining the change list it turns out there have been several in the past few days. Not that they have ever been lacking over the past few years, but lately there has certainly been an intensification of developer activities which for many seems suspicious.

It must be said that the modifications guarantee nothing, except that there are gods testing in progress on Steam. So it is said that the patch will arrive soon. However their frequency is quite suspicious in this case, also because we are all waiting to have news on the Phantom Liberty expansion, whose release date has not yet been revealed.

The 1.7 update is highly anticipated, because it should bring several additions to the gameplay, as promised by CD Project Red. It should also fix many of the remaining bugs and improve some aspects of the game, such as the police and vehicle combat. Not only that, because the systems related to hand-to-hand combat and cyberware should also be improved. Everything should be a prodrome of the expansion, which will already implement all the new features.

From this we can deduce why with the launch of the patch many also expect some news for Phantom Liberty.