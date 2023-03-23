The 1.62 update of Cyberpunk 2077 has one release date official: April 11, 2023. It will introduce among other things the patch tracing, with the mode Ray Tracing Overdrivewhich will require a really high-performance system to run (we are talking about the 40 series GPUs).

The announcement was made by CD Projekt Red, together with Nvidia, on the occasion of GDC 2023, currently underway in San Francisco, at the Moscone Center (traditional venue for the event). Cyberpunk 2077 will be the fourth game to use path tracing after Minecraft, Portal and Quake. Naturally it is clear to everyone that it will also be the most advanced in terms of technical performance.

According to Nvidia the path tracing will revolutionize the way video games are made. The graphics will generally become better and, combined with technologies such as DLSS 3 (basically an upscaling technology based on artificial intelligence) will allow developers to recreate worlds indistinguishable from reality.

Unfortunately, there is still no press material for the GDC presentation, which we hope will arrive in the next few hours. Be that as it may, according to reports, Nvidia presented the new technology by showing it applied to Cyberpunk 2077 in a technical seminar. According to what emerged, in the Ray Tracing Overdrive mode the lights of the game appeared more natural and the shadows softer and more beautiful to look at.

Nvidia also expects other games to adopt real-time path tracing from here on out, with Cyberpunk 2077 leading the way for blockbusters in its rollout. Unfortunately you will need to have one RTX card to take advantage of it. The official requirements are not yet available but, as already mentioned, we are talking about the 40 series to get the most out of it.

Path tracing is a 3D rendering algorithm that simulates the behavior of light that reflects and refracts within a scene, generating a random path for each ray of light emitted by the light source and tracing the path of each ray up to when it is not absorbed by an object or reaches the virtual camera.

In this process, path tracing takes into account the reflection, refraction, shading and indirect illumination of light within the scene. Thanks to this, path tracing can generate very realistic and detailed images, but it also requires a large amount of computing power, since the process of tracing light rays is very computationally intensive.