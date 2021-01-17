Despite all the promises you made CD Projekt, it is evident that Cyberpunk 2077 it’s one of the biggest disappointments in the world of video games. Especially in its versions for PS4, Xbox One and Pc.

Some players can’t believe this title, which was announced in 2012 and has been in development for eight years, has turned out so badly. But a new article from the reporter Jason schreier sheds some light on this.

Cyberpunk 2077 should have been released until 2022

Yes, that was when it was announced, but back then the studio was more focused on The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt. Actually, its development process started until the end of 2016.

That was after there was a ‘reset’ in its conception, and then working days of up to 13 hours a day came. That is what workers report Schreier interviewed. It was in the E3 2019 what CD Projekt announced that it would be out on April 16, 2020.

Although the fans were delighted, some members of the team were very concerned. They wondered if they would be able to finish it by then. One even thought it was a joke.

According to what they had advanced in the development of Cyberpunk 2077, it was expected to be ready until 2022. Some developers even created memes about the delay of the game, placing bets on when it would happen. And that was what happened.

The board knew about the problems, and ignored them

The directors of CD Projekt they realized at the end of 2019 that it was necessary to delay it. The pandemic of coronavirus (COVID-19) made everything worse.

The workers had to work from their computers, not with the advanced equipment at the studio’s facilities, nor the companies’ development kits.

At the time it was unclear if the PS4 and Xbox One they could run the game. External testing revealed clear performance issues.

Outside workers from the United States and Europe were called in, but cultural barriers appeared, and it was chaos. Despite everything, the board of directors insisted on launching the game on the last generation consoles, and then on the current one, to obtain double the profits.

But the engineers thought that Cyberpunk 2077 it was too complex for the hardware PS4 and Xbox One. Their claims were ignored by the executives.

The article is quite complete. It even reveals that when the game was approved as production-ready, major bugs were still being discovered. Last minute changes had to be made. It seems like it was a nightmare for the team in charge.

