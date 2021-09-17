The chaotic launch of Cyberpunk 2077 has undoubtedly become an example for future video game studios. What was known as one of the most influential titles of the generation has hit shelves around the world with virtually unplayable versions on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, recognized by the Polish development studio itself. Now Envoidant Studios, creators of the cyberpunk open world themed action RPG Vigilance 2099, they don’t want to make the same mistakes and make excessive promises.

Through an interview, one of the game managers, Nas Nakarus, continued to question the case of Cyberpunk 2077, with which they share the setting, mechanics and focus of an action title, this time in the third person.

“I really enjoyed Cyberpunk 2077, but I can’t ignore that its release was chaotic“, he has declared. “We have learned that we need to make sure we don’t make excessive promises, make sure everyone has fun as a top priority, and avoid rushing into something we think isn’t ready for the audience yet.“.

Vigilance 2099 is a much more modest title than Cyberpunk 2077, developed under very different circumstances and on a much more limited budget. The development team is working to be able to launch it soon on PC and consoles.

Source: GamingBolt