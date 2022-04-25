Despite everything, both Steam Deck and Elden Ring continue to dominate on Valve’s platform.

One more week, we return to bring you the titles that are having the most commercial success in Steam. After the news that the new Valve console was placed in first place, for the second consecutive week we have Steam Deck dominating a sales top that, remember, is made based on the income generated in the store.

The data provided by Steam DB They leave us a top led by the portable, but in the second position there are no changes either: Although it was released in February, Elden Ring remains fireproof in the second position. The game of FromSoftware It is not only being a worldwide success on consoles, but it is also working especially well on computers.

The surprise, however, comes when we look at the third step of the podium. Cyberpunk 2077 has had a rebound in sales on Valve’s platform, and the game from CD Project has generated more revenue in the last seven days than more recent releases like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. We leave you the top 10 below so you can judge for yourself:

Top sellers of the week on Steam

Steam Deck

Elden Ring

Cyberpunk 2077

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition

Valve Index VR Kit

No Man’s Sky

day z

Squad

Call of Duty: Black OpsIII



It should be noted that in the last week, its managers updated the sales figure for Cyberpunk 2077, which received its next-gen console patch. At 3DJuegos we put ourselves at the controls to assess whether it was really worth it, so we recommend a special article by Alberto Pastor where he assesses the positive and negative points of having endured the wait.

