Though Cyberpunk 2077 is about to come back up PlayStation Store, the normality at home CD Projekt RED slow in coming: according to some reports, a CD Projekt RED investor has asked for the resignation of its executives for the disastrous management of Cyberpunk 2077. We all know by now that the versions of the game for PS4 and Xbox One have presented a series of serious problems and Graphic deficiencies that developers are trying to remedy by launching a series of patches, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

According to Bloomberg, UK-based investment firm Abri Advisor has called for the resignations of Projekt RED CEO Adam Kiciński and co-founder Marcin Iwiński. Jeffrey Tirman, CEO of Abri Advisors, expressed his disappointment with the management of CD Projekt. Reports claim that Tirman said: “I don’t think you could have intentionally tried to make as many mistakes as these guys did. The Polish game development company, responsible for the critically acclaimed and highly regarded The Witcher series, has lost more than 60% of its share value, totaling $ 6.2 billion since the release of Cyberpunk 2077.“.

CD Projekt posted a net loss of $ 8.8 million for the first quarter of 2021, a deficit that contrasts sharply with revenues from the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. Although it is not specified how many shares Abri Advisors holds in CD Projekt, Tirman reportedly said. who will seek the help of other shareholders to replace the company’s board of directors in the event that Adam Kiciński and Marcin Iwiński refuse to step down.

Currently CD Projekt RED has confirmed its full support for Cyberpunk 2077, which is expected to receive a new patch soon. We just have to wait for further future developments.

Source: ScreenRant