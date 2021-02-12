Files of the CD Projekt RED company were found on the network, hacked by unknown hackers. This is reported in Twitter-account vxunderground.

The authors of the microblogging published a screenshot with a description of the lot, allegedly put up at one of the online auctions. Judging by the message, the archive placed for sale contains confidential data and files that are the subject of intellectual property of the CD Projekt RED studio. The archive, several tens of gigabytes in size, contains the source files for The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 and the card game Gwent.

The anonymous users who posted the documents for the auction stated that the hacked files of the Polish studio can only be purchased on this resource. Also, the hackers said that the starting price of the lot is one million dollars. Bidding will last 48 hours.

In the description of the lot it is specified that the owners of the archive are ready to sell it at once for seven million dollars. The auction started on February 11 at 13:00 Moscow time.

CD Projekt RED reported the hack on February 9th. Representatives of the studio said that unknown persons attacked the company’s server and stole full copies of the games Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, Gwent, as well as the code of the unreleased version of The Witcher 3. According to the statement, the company will not contact hackers and pay the ransom.