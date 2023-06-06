One of the most talked about and loved/hated titles in the world of video games, Cyberpunk 2077, will have a direct sequel but apparently in CD Project RED for the moment we are thinking of something else. The development of the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 will not start until 2024in a period of the year not better specified by the company.

For the moment the focus is on the game expansion Cyberpunk 2077 – Phantom Liberty, subsequently the company will deal with the sequel to the main game which currently boasts the provisional name of Project Orion and the search for personnel for this event has already begun.

Although the release of a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 is shrouded in a shadow involving the financial aspect of the gameCDPR clarifies that it already has some expenses in its budget for Project Orion and that the actual production of the game will take place “when will the new development studio based in Boston be ready” and, as we know, it will be entirely dedicated to the world of Cyberpunk thus leaving the other developers free to focus on other projects.

We believe the studios will go live in early 2024: once the studio is set up and begins operating, research and development costs are expected to increase.

Has explained CDPR in an investor meeting, continuing with: