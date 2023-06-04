The development of the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 will not start before 2024: this was confirmed and reiterated by CD Projekt RED, which had already provided the same indications some time ago regarding the production of the project.

Code name Orion, the new chapter of the sci-fi action RPG series will enter pre-production only from next year, in short, and it will therefore take quite a while before we can see it in action; also because we imagine that this time the Polish studio will want to avoid a turbulent launch full of problems and controversies.

“We think the studios will start operations in early 2024, however we already had some expenses related to Project Orion and Project Hader, both titles included in the green zone of the infographic,” he said. the management of CD Projekt Red in the course of the last earning call.

CD Projekt RED, the progression of the various production costs

“Once everything is ready and operations begin in 2024, that same green bar should increase. (…) Orion is the codename for the new chapter of Cyberpunk, which will take the franchise to a new level and continue to express the potential of his dark futuristic universe.”

In short, not a small bet for a game that according to CD Projekt RED will require up to five hundred developers, confirming the ambitions and proportions of the project.