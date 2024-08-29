Despite the stumble that was the launch of Cyberpunk 2077CD Projekt Red continues to work on expanding this universe. Although the studio’s focus at the moment is The Witcher 4, The team is also advancing, little by little, with the sequel of Cyberpunk 2077about which interesting details have been revealed.

Through a recent shareholder meeting, Michal Nowakowski, co-CEO of CD Projekt Red, confirmed that Project Orion, the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077has completed its research processand production on the title will begin shortly. Here’s what was said about it:

“At the same time, Sirius [spin-off de la saga The Witcher] “And Orion, we expect growth next year as well. Orion has around 60 people and we believe that over the course of the next year it will probably double its workforce. Sirius will also grow, but probably not as dynamically. And in the other projects we are also continuing to grow, although as some of them are carried out with external partners, we have limited staff.”

At this time, 60 people are working on the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077and this number is expected to double at some point in the next few months. However, don’t expect this title to reach us anytime soon, as CD Projekt Red’s focus is on The Witcher 4and it won’t be until the studio finishes its work on this title that we see any kind of substantial progress with the new installment in the science fiction game.

We can only wait for more information to become available in the future, something that will surely take some time. In related news, another Cyberpunk 2077 expansion was in development. Likewise, this new installment would not take place in the United States.

Author’s Note:

After the initial failure that was Cyberpunk 2077it is very likely that the developers are doing everything possible to ensure that the next work in the series does not suffer from the same technical stumbles.

Via: Tweaktown