Sasha Gray will give its voice to Asha new character that will be introduced in Phantom Libertywhich is the next DLC of Cyberpunk 2077.

To reveal the thing was Sasha Gray herself, who announced on Twitter that she will be part of the next expansion and that she will play a Radio DJ on the in-game station 89.7 Growl FM.

Sasha Gray, whose real name is Marina Ann Hantz, is an actress, model, writer, musician and former pornographic actress. Gray ora streams on Twitchwhere he has amassed a large following.

Although it has been confirmed that the actress will voice this new character, currently It is unclear if Sasha Gray will also participate in Motion Capture sessions or if he will lend his features for the polygonal model.

Revealed during the latest Night City Wire earlier this year, the “spy-thriller” expansion will feature the return of Johnny Silverhandthe character played by Keanu Reevesalong with a new cast of characters.

While Phantom Liberty will be the only major expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt focuses on the future of the franchise. CD Projekt Red has indeed confirmed that the next chapter of the series, Project Orionwill be run by a new US-based studio called CD Projekt Red North America.