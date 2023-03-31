The renewed popularity of Cyberpunk 2077 allowed the game to score sales able to push the receipts of CD Project RED In the 2022to the point of making it the second best year ever for the Polish studio.

Looking forward to revealing new details about the Phantom Liberty DLC next June, the development team has announced revenue of approximately 222 million dollars over the past year, which produced around $80 million in net profits, and it was Cyberpunk 2077 sales that drove those results.

L’next-gen update of the game helped to revive its popularity, as well as the great success of the animated series Cyberpunk: Edgerunnersalthough CD Projekt RED has stated that the push has extended well beyond the time of its debut on Netflix.

“The popularity of the series and the positive reception given to the update, which was made available a week before the debut of Edgerunners, had a significant effect on Cyberpunk 2077 sales and perception of the game, as also highlighted by user reviews” CEO Adam Kicinski said.

“This is a clear sign of a deeper involvement with our franchise, and an expansion of its scope is the right direction to go. Another important event in support of the Cyberpunk series will be the release of Phantom Liberty, the rich expansion expected for this year.”