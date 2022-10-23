Cyberpunk 2077 has reached a new level of success in recent months and has to thank too Cyberpunk Edgerunners, the animated series on Netflix. Among the various characters of the latter there is Lucy, who soon became a favorite of her fans. Now, saiwestwood offers us his own Lucy cosplayboth in image and video format.

saiwestwood offers us a couple of photos and a video through which we can see Lucy, the character of Cyberpunk Edgerunners. The cosplay is of high quality and is faithful to the original character it is based on. The result is certainly excellent.

If you are a fan of Cyberpunk 2077 and Cyberpunk Edgerunners, then you should see aoimomoko_cos’ Lucy cosplay will make you touch the Moon. Here then also the cosplay of Lucy from saiwestwood makes you want a sequel. We close with the Evelyn cosplay from Ladalyumos is all curves and neon.

Tell us, what do you think of the Lucy cosplay made by saiwestwood? Has the character of Cyberpunk Edgerunners and Cyberpunk 2077 been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?