A new version of Witcher 3, same that is enjoying the benefits of current consoles such as playstation 5 Y xbox series xthis also for users of pc. And while the results have been acceptable, especially on TV devices, it seems sacrifices were made to get the game off the ground.

Specifically, cyberpunk 2077 He has had to remove one of his functions so that the game of the wizard could continue, and this is the automatic saving through the cloud platform. This has been removed due to the traffic it may generate The Witcher 3 with its launch, possibly with the saturation of the servers.

Although, it will only be for automatic saves, the manuals will reach the cloud without a problem.

📢Cloud upload of autosaves for @CyberpunkGame will be disabled starting December 13th, 12 PM CET. This is a precaution for The Witcher 3 next-gen update release and potential traffic. Other save types will continue to be uploaded as usual. We’ll let you know once re-enabled. pic.twitter.com/BvMgoe8gih — CD PROJEKT RED CS (@CDPRED_Support) December 9, 2022

As reported in the statement of CD Project Red, There is still no date for this function to return, so users should be more careful when recording games. And also, they are already working on fixing the version of pc of The Witcher 3since many have reported having errors when activating the ray tracing.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: It’s a bit strange that this cloud save was removed by The Witcher, but hey, I guess CD Projekt has a good reason to remove the feature.