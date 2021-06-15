After more than 6 months from when Cyberpunk 2077 was removed from the PlayStation Store (let’s talk about the December 17, 2020), the game will soon be back for purchase by all users on the platform, precisely on the day of June 21, 2021.

According to what was declared by the colleagues of VideoGamesChronicle in fact, during the latest official statement from CD Projekt it has been confirmed that the game will be available for purchase again on the aforementioned date, which had been in the air for some time after the company’s statements regarding the work to make the game valid in the eyes of the Japanese company.

It seems that at present the game was therefore considered sufficiently up to the expectations of the public also by Sony, certainly thanks to the hard work that the company has carried out by publishing one corrective patch after another, all aimed at removing the problems that have plagued the experience near day one.

Currently, we don’t know specifically when the game’s new DLCs will be released, and we’re sadly still awaiting a next-gen patch that will allow V and Johnny Silverhand’s adventure. give the best on the latest generation consoles, distancing itself further from the unflattering performances that plagued the game on old-gen.

Recently, it has emerged that due to a censorship the game could however run into new problems, specifically within the Chinese territory. Find our in-depth analysis in the following article.

You have already had to admire one of the very first versions of Cyberpunk 2077 dating back to 2013? A video showed the way in which this was conceived as a third-person role-playing game, radically different from the product we had the opportunity to try, you can find the video that emerged on the net at this link.

We have talked to you extensively about Cyberpunk 2077 within our review (before this was removed from the PlayStation Store), we refer you to the full text for all the details about the latest CD Projekt RED effort set in this absurd narrative universe.