Cyberpunk 2077 is back in first place in the global sales chart on Steam, followed by the Phantom Liberty expansion, which occupies second position. The bundle that includes both is in third position among games sold at a premium price (fourth if we also consider free-to-play games). In short, CD Projekt Red’s game currently occupies the entire ideal podium of Valve’s platform.

Already a success?

The current ranking

Considering Phantom Liberty releases tomorrow September 26, 2023this is certainly a sign of the renewed success of the game, which we remember having been bought by many millions of players despite the initial problems.

It should be noted that Cyberpunk 2077 is currently also on sale, i.e. it is sold with a 40% discount on the standard price of €59.99, just to accompany the launch of the expansion.

In the meantime it is worth updating the data relating to the peak of players, which we had already talked about, which in the last few hours has reached 169,711 units, as detected by SteamDB.

In short, despite the controversy and the three-year wait, there is still great interest around Cyberpunk 2077. For the rest, we invite you to read our review of Phantom Liberty to find out more about the expansion, awaiting tomorrow’s availability .