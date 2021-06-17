CD Projekt RED has released a new patch after more than two months in their efforts to perfect the game.

CD Projekt RED continues to improve performance in Cyberpunk 2077. The futuristic sandbox did not start very well, as we all know, and the Polish studio has been working on it for the last few months. fixes and improvements to promote the experience as much as possible. That has led, for example, the game to return to the PS Store in the next few days after months of absence.

And after several months without a new update, CD Projekt Has published in the last hours the Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.23, which is already available on all platforms. It introduces numerous changes, as we can see in the official notes. But most of them focus on fixing problems in certain missions and offering stability improvements.

It had been two months since the last updateAt the playable level, some problems have been fixed, such as NPC that they got stuck killing them and stealing their car or using the Cataresist computer software that was not entirely correct. Also fixed a small cheat that players would take advantage of, dealing damage to Adam Smasher between combat animations. Regarding the visual plane, the spectral appearance of Johnny silverhand on some clipping issues and bugs on uncontrollable characters clothes and better textures on the rocks we see in Badlands.

Performance-wise, bugs in animations, physics, and user interface have been fixed. And there has also been work on memory optimization so that, for example, there are not many equal NPCs in the same area. The Xbox and PC versions also have additional changes that correct specific problems. Remember that, among CDP’s plans, Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to arrive at the end of the year on PS5 and Xbox Series with its own version.

