













Cyberpunk 2077 recommends that you cool your PC’s cooling system before Phantom Liberty









A CD Projekt Red programmer used Twitter to make this recommendation to users. According to, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty It will use 90% of the CPU. Which will obviously cause the computers to heat up.

The original release was already quite demanding on PCs, so it was to be expected that this ambitious expansion would be even more so. So that players do not face any issues when it is released, it is best that they do extensive testing of their hardware. The CD Projekt Red programmer recommended doing it with the Cinebench program.

We recommend you: Cyberpunk 2077 shows that Phantom Liberty will be a big expansion during Gamescom 2023

There are relatively few days left for the launch of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. Although perhaps if you find a fault in your cooling system, you still have time to change it. Of course, you will have to take into account the investment that this could mean and if it will be worth it to return to Night City.

What can you expect in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty?

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will take us in a completely new story that involves a political plot. This in turn will take us to a new area of ​​Night City known as Dogtown. Here we will meet a new character played by Idris Elba, who will have an important weight.

Fountain:; CD Project RED

The expansion will also come with a patch that will almost completely change the gaming experience. Featuring more vehicles, vehicular combat, new upgrades, a reimagined skill tree, and events that will make Night City feel more alive.. Will you give it a chance?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)