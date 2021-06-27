Game activity on Steam falls even below that of The Witcher 3.

Following the catastrophic launch of Cyberpunk 2077, the Polish team of CD Projekt was forced to modify its support plans, prioritizing a long list of technical issues compared to the improvements and content that were previously planned. As these fixes have rolled in, President Adam Kicinski believes the game offers “a good level of satisfaction.”

“We have also been working on improving the general quality of the game, of which we are quite happy” adds the executive in a conference collected by TVN24 (translated in English on Video Games Chronicle). “Over time, we will also introduce general improvements for game systems that players have talked about. “In other words, the fixes will keep coming in parallel with the development of new features.

Among those contents are the expected next generation upgrade for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, as well as several free DLC whose news is still a mystery. On the other hand, from Hardware Times comes an interesting observation: Cyberpunk 2077 activity on Steam has decayed by 98% since its launch – to the surprise of very few, considering the expectations that there were for the game – from 830,000 simultaneous players to 13,000.

Comparatively, CDPR’s much-loved RPG The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015) holds about 23,000 players at the time of doing the math last week. The historical peak of the latter is about eight times lower than that of Cyberpunk 2077, yes. At 3DJuegos, we argued that the latest from CDPR was a great video game, but one with many technical problems that made it extremely difficult to enjoy it on console. To this day, there are still complaints about the performance of these versions.

