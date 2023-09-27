Cyberpunk 2077 it was a game full of bugs and technical problems at launch and, although the situation has improved enormously now, like every game it continues to have some limitations. One of them is actually very serious, as it is related to the PS5 version save data corruption risk. This is all tied to the Phantom Liberty expansion.

CD Projekt RED itself has confirmed via its official website that the problem occurs if you play Phantom Liberty using a base game save. The team says it is currently investigating the matter, so for now we don’t have any kind of details on how long it will take to resolve the issue. For sure a patch will arrive, but it could take days and maybe longer.