Cyberpunk 2077 it was a game full of bugs and technical problems at launch and, although the situation has improved enormously now, like every game it continues to have some limitations. One of them is actually very serious, as it is related to the PS5 version save data corruption risk. This is all tied to the Phantom Liberty expansion.
CD Projekt RED itself has confirmed via its official website that the problem occurs if you play Phantom Liberty using a base game save. The team says it is currently investigating the matter, so for now we don’t have any kind of details on how long it will take to resolve the issue. For sure a patch will arrive, but it could take days and maybe longer.
The temporary solution suggested by the authors of Cyberpunk 2077
Obviously, while waiting for a patch to arrive, players will want to continue playing Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty, so what is the solution? The only thing you can do, according to the official suggestion from CD Projekt RED, is not to overwrite the save file of the base game so as not to risk losing all your progress.
The best thing is create new saves and, while you continue to play, play multiple games frequently, to limit data loss in case one of them becomes corrupted. If you have already encountered the bug, there is nothing you can do but wait for news from CD Projekt RED.
Finally, we leave you with Digital Foundry’s analysis of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty on PS5 and Xbox Series
