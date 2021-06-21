CD Projekt RED has finally released the version PS4 of Cyberpunk 2077 up PlayStation Store. The sci-fi game was taken out of Sony’s digital store following technical problems with the console version of the game. With the arrival of new updates, however, it seems that the Japanese company has decided to re-enter the game. Furthermore, we can see that the base price of the game has been dropped to 49.99 euros: on the Microsoft Store, the game is still on sale for 69.99 euros.

CD Projekt RED, in an official communication, reports that “in addition to the fact that the game is available again on PlayStation 4, all those who have purchased the game can also play it on PS5 via backwards compatibility. In addition, a free upgrade of the game for PlayStation 5 is coming in the second half of 2021 and will be available to all players of the PS4 version of Cyberpunk 2077, both digital and on disc. This upgrade will allow the title to take full advantage of the new console’s powerful hardware. ”

Cyberpunk 2077

Even though Cyberpunk 2077 is available again, don’t forget that there are some problems. Even CD Projekt RED, in its official communication, states that “users may continue to experience performance issues with the PS4 edition as CD Projekt RED works to improve stability across all platforms. Playing on PS4 Pro and PS5 will give access to the best Cyberpunk 2077 experience on PlayStation.

In other words, if you are on PS4 it is still not recommended to buy, even if the base price was dropped. If you are on PS4 Pro or PS5 (or if you still want to play on PS4), know that Cyberpunk 2077 is on offer for Amazon Prime Day 2021.