To start players will have many more options to accommodate their gameplay. This is possible with an improved skill tree, as well as new relics that will add new finishers and ways to fight in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

As if that were not enough, the ability to have vehicular combat was added and apparently we can put weapons in our cars. The police also received improvements now they will behave differently. Of course, we will also have many more and new weapons to face our enemies.

To close this preview of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty it was revealed that it will add a new district to explore in the form of Dogtown. In addition to the fact that many new missions will be added that will expand this site and that is without counting the main narrative of the expansion.. Will they give it another chance?

What else was revealed about Cyberpunk 2077?

The improvements of Phantom Liberty will come to the base game cyberpunk 2077 with patch 2.0. In addition, it will do so completely free of charge for current generation consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, as well as PC.. So it could be a great opportunity to return to Night City.

CD Project RED

Of course, the main story of the expansion and the new territory will only stop there. But players will be able to enjoy a fully enhanced title when it launches. Phantom Liberty and patch 2.0 on September 26. What do you think of the work that CD Projekt Red did?

