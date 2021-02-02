Following the discovery of a save file exploit, CD Projekt Red has told players to “use caution” when downloading files of unknown origin for use in Cyberpunk 2077.

In a statement to Eurogamer, CDPR explained a little about the nature of the vulnerability:

“A group of community members reached out to us to bring up an issue with the external DLL files the game uses. This issue can be potentially used as part of a remote code execution on PCs. We appreciate their input and are working on fixing this as soon as possible. In the meantime, we advise everyone to refrain from using files obtained from unknown sources. Anyone who plans to use mods or custom saves for Cyberpunk 2077 should use caution until we release the aforementioned fix. “

More to follow.