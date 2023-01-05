Cyberpunk 2077 won the prize”Act of love” of the Steam Awards 2022, which as you know are voted by gamers, i.e. users of the platform. However, many are not happy about it and are enraged with those who voted for it, so much so that their disappointment emerged in the reviews of the game and in the official forum.

In the category, Cyberpunk 2077 prevailed over Dota 2, Project Zomboid, No Man’s Sky and Deep Rock Galactic. It should be noted that most of the reviews are still positive, but the negative ones have increased and, above all, the references to the prize have increased in the latter, with widespread attacks also against Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, guilty according to the accusers of having cleaned up the image of the game and attracted an uninterested audience to the problems of the launch.

Between reviews indeed we can read:

“Act of love a couple of balls, the game is where it should have been at launch. It only got the award because of jappominkia and that stupid anime.”

“Won the Act of Love award for just the series and nothing else. 0 content added to the game compared to all the other nominees. It’s still trash and will continue to be trash until the company puts the pieces back together.”

“I’m shocked how a decent animated adaptation managed to fool so many people into thinking the source material can be forgiven by giving it the Feat of Love award.”

“Cyberpunk: Edgerunners didn’t make it a good game.”

We are not faced with the classic bombardment of negative reviews, given that we are talking about a couple of hundred cases, against more than four times as many positive reviews, but a kind of protest with which some players have chosen to voice their frustration with the state of Cyberpunk 2077 and the prize.

In reality, the ratio between positive and negative reviews is similar to that of launch, when the CD Projekt Red title obtained 63,000 negative reviews against 227,000 positive (consider that on PC the game has always been in much better condition than on consoles).