In addition, they announced that they plan for the community to also try Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. However, these opportunities will be announced at a later date. It seems that they want to avoid the secrecy that surrounded the launch of the original title.

It should be noted that the DLC does not yet have a release date, as it was simply announced for this 2023. So the trial periods for the same could happen anytime between June and December of this year. Not to mention, no details were shared about what user testing would look like. Will they be downloadable demos? Will they be installed in a physical location?

It is curious that CD Projekt Red takes this path. Since game demos are becoming rarer and rare to hear about one for DLC. The release of the base game cyberpunk 2077 It was quite a scandal and it seems that with these tests, the company wants to make amends for what they did.

What do we know about Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty?

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty it will be a DLC for the game that will expand its story. We still don’t know much about its plot, but it will feature the return of Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand. He will also be joined by actor Idris Elba as a mysterious new government agent.

It should be noted that this expansion will be exclusive to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S. So if you have this title on last generation consoles, you won’t be able to enjoy it. The expansion will come on its own, but there will also be a pack with the DLC and the base game. Will they give it a chance?

