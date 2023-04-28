With a post on Twitter, CD Projekt RED reiterated that it will reveal new details about Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty during the month of June, also giving an appointment to all fans at Summer Game Fest 2023 which will start next June 8, 2023where for the occasion the press will be able to experience the awaited expansion first-hand.

Specifically, the tweet refers to the Play Days that will take place after the main live event of the Summer Game Fest, set precisely on the same day as the opening of the event, where they will take place “hands-on sessions for press and content creators” and consequently it is reasonable to expect the arrival of tests and previews with the first impressions of Phantom Liberty.

There is also talk of several opportunities to give the community a chance to try the DLC before its official debut, expected in the second half of 2023.

Having said that, it is very probable that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will carve out a space for itself as a protagonist even during the show hosted by Geoff Keighleywhich will take place on the opening day of the event, given the media resonance of the event, a perfect showcase to possibly show a new trailer and announce the release date of the expansion, considering among other things that development has entered the stages final at the end of last November.