Cd Projekt has announced That Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be shown at Summer Game Fest 2023. The novelty, very concise, confirms what was previously promised, i.e. that new information on the game would have been received in June.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is theexpansion, unique, of Cyberpunk 2077, a title that continues to sell well despite the many problems of the launch. For now, very little is known about the contents of the add-on pack, so we imagine that all fans of the original await it with some trepidation.

However, it should be specified that for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty we are not necessarily talking about Geoff Keighley’s public event, but about the Play Days, which is the side event where the media will be able to try the games in preview. The suspicion is that a new trailer will also be shown on stage at the main show, but there is no certainty on this point.

For the rest, we remind you that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty should be released in 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X / S and PS5. One of the protagonists of the game will be played by the actor Idris Elba.