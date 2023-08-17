Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is added to the long list of illustrious protagonists who will take part in the Gamescom 2023 and at Opening Night Livewhere for the occasion we will see some new gameplay.

The confirmation came as usual from a post on Twitter / X by Geoff Keighley, where he invites all players to follow the Opening Night Live which will be broadcast on August 22, 2023 at 20:00 Italian. Just the message from him reads that we will have a “new look at the gameplay of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty”.