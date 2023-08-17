Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is added to the long list of illustrious protagonists who will take part in the Gamescom 2023 and at Opening Night Livewhere for the occasion we will see some new gameplay.
The confirmation came as usual from a post on Twitter / X by Geoff Keighley, where he invites all players to follow the Opening Night Live which will be broadcast on August 22, 2023 at 20:00 Italian. Just the message from him reads that we will have a “new look at the gameplay of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty”.
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is just over a month away from launch
Outgoing on September 26, 2023Phantom Liberty is the first and only expansion planned for Cyberpunk 2077. Unlike the base game, it will only be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC and will therefore not arrive on PS4 and Xbox One due to the technical limitations of the oldgen consoles from Sony and Microsoft.
The expansion adds a new storyline, new characters, new weapons, new abilities, and new locations. As the cybermercenary V, we will form an alliance with Solomon Reed, a secret agent of the New United States of America, to foil a conspiracy that threatens the stability of the world.
