Bloomberg reported that CD Projekt SA – Polish developer of the Witcher saga and Cyberpunk 2077 – used the technology ofartificial intelligence to recreate the voice of a missing actor within Phantom Liberty. We are talking about the voice of the late Miłogost Reczek, a popular Polish voice actor who died in 2021, which was reproduced by an artificial intelligence algorithm for the Polish language version of Phantom Liberty, the new expansion of Cyberpunk 2077 by CD Projekt.
Normally the use of AI for dubbing is not looked upon favorably by enthusiasts and voice actors themselves, who see their work being taken away, but in this case CD Projekt acted ethically. In a statement to Bloomberg, the company said it received permission from Reczek’s family and considered replacing him in the expansion and rerecording his lines in the original game, but decided to do not do it.
“We didn’t like this approach,” said CD Projekt localization director Mikołaj Szwed, since Reczek “he was one of the best Polish voice actors” and his portrayal of doctor Viktor Vektor in the game “was stellar.”
What exactly did CD Projekt do and why is it the right path
CD Projekt hired another voice actor to recite new lines for the role of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (here’s our review) and then used a Ukraine-based voice cloning software called Respeecher, to create an algorithm that altered the dialogue to make it sound like Reczek. “This way we could keep his performance in the game and pay homage to his wonderful performance as Viktor Vektor,” said Szwed, who also said Reczek’s children “were very supportive.”
This is certainly the best path, as not only was there the consent of the family, but also because CD Projekt did not simply use AI, but however, she relied on a professional voice actor (which was then paid) and only then used artificial intelligence. Furthermore, this is a specific case and the aim was to keep a quality interpretation alive, instead of completely eliminating it from even the base version of Cyberpunk 2077.
