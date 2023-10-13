Bloomberg reported that CD Projekt SA – Polish developer of the Witcher saga and Cyberpunk 2077 – used the technology ofartificial intelligence to recreate the voice of a missing actor within Phantom Liberty. We are talking about the voice of the late Miłogost Reczek, a popular Polish voice actor who died in 2021, which was reproduced by an artificial intelligence algorithm for the Polish language version of Phantom Liberty, the new expansion of Cyberpunk 2077 by CD Projekt.

Normally the use of AI for dubbing is not looked upon favorably by enthusiasts and voice actors themselves, who see their work being taken away, but in this case CD Projekt acted ethically. In a statement to Bloomberg, the company said it received permission from Reczek’s family and considered replacing him in the expansion and rerecording his lines in the original game, but decided to do not do it.

“We didn’t like this approach,” said CD Projekt localization director Mikołaj Szwed, since Reczek “he was one of the best Polish voice actors” and his portrayal of doctor Viktor Vektor in the game “was stellar.”