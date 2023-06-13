CD Projekt Red has updated i PC system requirements needed to play Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Libertythe highly anticipated expansion of Cyberpunk 2077. Let’s read them:
Minimum requirements:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: Core i7-6700 or Ryzen 5 1600
- Memory: 12GB RAM
- Video Card: GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or Radeon RX 580 8GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Memory: 70 GB of available space
- Additional Notes: Storage: 70GB SSD.
Recommended requirements:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: Core i7-12700 or Ryzen 7 7800X
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Video Card: GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER or Radeon RX 5700 XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Memory: 70 GB of available space
- Additional Notes: Storage: 70GB SSD
These are higher requirements than the original ones of Cyberpunk 2077. In particular, it becomes mandatory to install the game on SSD, a novelty not just.
