CD Projekt Red has updated i PC system requirements needed to play Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Libertythe highly anticipated expansion of Cyberpunk 2077. Let’s read them:

Minimum requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Core i7-6700 or Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 12GB RAM

Video Card: GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or Radeon RX 580 8GB

DirectX: Version 12

Memory: 70 GB of available space

Additional Notes: Storage: 70GB SSD.

Recommended requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Core i7-12700 or Ryzen 7 7800X

Memory: 16GB RAM

Video Card: GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER or Radeon RX 5700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Memory: 70 GB of available space

Additional Notes: Storage: 70GB SSD

These are higher requirements than the original ones of Cyberpunk 2077. In particular, it becomes mandatory to install the game on SSD, a novelty not just.