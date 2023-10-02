CD Projekt RED has released a new small clip dedicated to Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Libertythe RPG expansion, which reminds everyone that you can now play freely because the game has been fixed. To explain it to us Idris Elba himself, who plays one of the characters in the additional content.
In a fragment not included in this clip, Elba begins by stating “In Night City the rules are different and the stakes are higher. All it takes is one wrong move to get burned…” then – and this is the part you find in post by The exact phrase in English is “the game is fixed” or “the match is rigged” which can however also be understood as “the game has been fixed”.
This is a clever way to do one joke about the condition of Cyberpunk 2077. Sure, on PS5 you might lose your saves (there’s a patch coming), but in general it’s true that the game has been fixed, especially compared to launch.
Cyberpunk 2077, our review of Phantom Liberty
Jokes aside, Phantom Liberty really is an excellent expansion and deserves your attention. As we explained in our review, in fact:
“Phantom Liberty is content that perfectly represents all of CD Projekt’s expertise and ability to literally expand its games. What has been done and accomplished by Hearts of Stone and Blood & Wine for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Phantom Liberty he achieves it within Cyberpunk 2077. Also helped by a patch 2.0 which turns the base game like a sock. Atmospheres, tone and supporting actors are of the highest level and mark a departure, also in style, from what we have already seen in the past while the gameplay, although enriched and renewed, is exactly what the Polish development team accustomed us to 3 years ago and renewed with various free updates. If you loved CP2077, regardless of its thousand flaws, you shouldn’t miss this expansion. If, however, you are among his detractors, nothing concrete changes and therefore you can continue to scream at the top of your lungs about his shortcomings and his problems.”
