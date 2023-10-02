CD Projekt RED has released a new small clip dedicated to Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Libertythe RPG expansion, which reminds everyone that you can now play freely because the game has been fixed. To explain it to us Idris Elba himself, who plays one of the characters in the additional content.

In a fragment not included in this clip, Elba begins by stating “In Night City the rules are different and the stakes are higher. All it takes is one wrong move to get burned…” then – and this is the part you find in post by The exact phrase in English is “the game is fixed” or “the match is rigged” which can however also be understood as “the game has been fixed”.

This is a clever way to do one joke about the condition of Cyberpunk 2077. Sure, on PS5 you might lose your saves (there’s a patch coming), but in general it’s true that the game has been fixed, especially compared to launch.