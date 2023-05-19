Two well-known Polish podcasters, Rock And Borysthey talked about the new DLCs Of Cyberpunk 2077, Phantom Libertyunbalancing about the release date of the first expansion of the futuristic RPG developed by CD Project.

According to the two, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty should arrive between June 8 (in conjunction with the Summer Game Fest) and the beginning of July. If true, therefore, it would mean that the DLC launch window is much closer than previously thought. In support of this theory the two, and in particular Borys, have brought various elements. The youtuber has been invited to Summer Game Festevent during which CD Project will talk about Phantom Liberty and will allow journalists to test the DLC in advance. It claimed that an old information leaked from inside sources stated that the release date would be in June. The various staff members Borys has had the opportunity to speak with have confirmed to him that the development of the first expansion of Cyberpunk 2077 proceeds expeditiously and would be well underway. Furthermore, many of them confessed to him that this will be released a month after the official announcement.

All these elements actually give great support to the theory of the two podcasters, but at the moment there has been no official confirmation from CD Project. So all that remains is to wait for the Summer Game Fest to know more!