A few hours before the start of the Microsoft conference, the 7 pm Xbox Showcase to be precise, check out an indiscretion that will delight fans of Cyberpunk 2077the futuristic adventure by CD Red Projeck.

According to a tweet by Billbil-kuna rather reliable insider, at the aforementioned Microsoft conference we will return to talk about Phantom Liberty, the first DLC of Cyberpunk 2077on which the software house has already admitted to betting a lot.

EXCLUSIVE

🚨 UPCOMING RELEASE 🚨 Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty will be announced during #XboxShowcase 2023 ! Pre-orders will start right after, and as a bonus, you can get this stunning muscle car, before anyone else finds it in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty pic.twitter.com/0S0AL0sHqR — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) June 11, 2023

The tweet tells us that not only will Phantom Liberty be at the conference, but that at its end, pre-orders will already beginwhich will have as a bonus a special car, the “Muscle Car”.

Also, Billbil-kun continues, the DLC already has a final price: 29.99 euros. This source is corroborated by the fact that the GOG platform has reported briefly on his site the price of Phantom Liberty.

Looking forward to receiving further information on this, we remind you that the appointment for the Xbox Showcase is set for 7pm and it will not be the only conference of the evening: the PC Games Show and the Capcom Showcase will follow.