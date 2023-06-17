Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is coming and Gabe Abatangelo, the director of the game, he got to talk about the work done on the game with the actor Idris Elbafamous among the masses for his roles in various cinecomics, including The Suicide Squad, in an interview granted to Comicbook.com.

Abatangelo was ruthless that working together was exciting and the reasons that led CD Project Red to choose it. “When we think about the Cyberpunk universe and possible storylines during the conception phase, we think of certain actors who, ‘This person would be great, would fit like a glove,’ and you keep thinking about it over and over again.

We contacted him and from what I was told Idris was all like, “Sure, let’s do it.” Then when we met him, we immediately thought he was perfect for the role of Solomon Reed.”

Abatangelo he therefore concluded that Elba turned out to be not only very professional, but really perfect for the role.

For the rest, we remind you that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is an expansion of Cyberpunk 2077. It will be released on September 26, 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X / S and PS5.