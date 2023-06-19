In a recent interview published by ComicBook, the director of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom LibertyGabe Abatangelo, explained a little more about the awaited expansion of the game, especially regarding the time location of its events and consequently the how it can be accessed compared to the main story.

Abatangelo, who was also confirmed as director of the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, reported that Phantom Liberty was studied as an expansion similar to those of The Witcher 3 in terms of organization and location with respect to the main story, placing itself in the middle of the unfolding of the main plot.

In a similar way to what we saw with Blood and Wine and Hearts of Stone, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is also positioned during other events of the game, therefore to access it it is required to arrive at a certain point in the game, in order to unlock the new line of quests and the contents that the expansion brings to the game world.

However, it is not necessary to comply with this requirement: Abatangelo explained that it will still be possible play the expansion directly Phantom Liberty by creating a new game and entering directly into the expansion. Otherwise, the content unlocks around the time the Voodoo Boys and Brigitte appear, as far as the main story is concerned. Recently, the director also spoke about the work done with Idris Elba, the special protagonist of this expansion.