The development of Phantom Libertythe anticipated paid expansion of Cyberpunk 2077is in final stages. This was revealed by Adam Kiciński, the president of CD Projekt RED, in the company’s latest financial report for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022.

During the presentation Kiciński also reiterated that the expansion is planned for 2023. Considering that the development is in the final stage, perhaps it is possible that the release is set for the first half of next year, but this is only our guess, given that the president of CD Projekt RED has not unbuttoned the matter.

On the other hand, we know that at the moment the development team of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty counts almost 350 people, which is the majority of CD Projekt’s workforce. The teams of the new The Witcher (codenamed Polaris) and the Sirius project of Molasses Flood instead number 150 and 60 people respectively.

“We are focusing on the final stage of development of Phantom Liberty, an expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 scheduled for next year,” Kiciński said. (4:40 minute of the video above).

“Right now almost 350 developers are working on that project and at the same time we have strengthened the Polaris and Sirius teams, with the former having grown to more than 150 people while the latter has 60 developers at the end of October.”

As reported in previous news, Cyberpunk 2077 recorded record sales in the last quarter, driving the company’s excellent results.