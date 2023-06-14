Ahead of the launch of Phantom Libertythe anticipated expansion of Cyberpunk 2077CD Projekt RED has launched an offer on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and all PC stores, thanks to which you can buy the bundle with base game and DLC at a reduced price.

Specifically, thanks to this promotion you can buy both products for 52.49 euros on Playstation Storeat 55.18 euros on Steam and at 55.99 euros on Xbox Store, GOG and Epic Games Store. (Note: The bundle also mentions Xbox and PS4, but as we know the expansion will only release on current generation consoles).

We remind you that the price of Phantom Liberty without discounts is 29.99 euros, so we are talking about an all in all inviting offer.

If you are not so sure you want to buy Phantom Liberty too, we point out that the base game is also on offer individually, at the price of 24.99 euros on PS5 and PS4 via Playstation Storefor 27.99 euros on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One via the Microsoft store and for 29.99 euros on PC via Steam, GOG and Epic Games Store. We also remind you that the upgrade from PS4 and Xbox One to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is free.

What do you think, will you take advantage of the promotions launched by CD Projekt RED to buy Cyberpunk 2077 or the bundle that also includes Phantom Liberty?

Yesterday CD Projekt RED also unveiled the free Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty rewards and presented a new gameplay video at the Xbox Games Showcase Extended.