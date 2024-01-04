Months ago the DLC was released that was going to revive Cyberpunk 2077, Phantom Libertywhich finally cleared the name that had been stained on the good record of CD Project Red, and although it was thought that things would not improve that much in relation to the initial failure of the launch of the base game, it seems that they will. Or at least that's what the reports that have been released by the company say.

As mentioned by a publication on social networks, the game's DLC has sold more than five million copies, which is surprising when talking about additional paid content, which almost never tends to stand out despite the fact that its main versions They are sold in masses. In fact, the owners of the game say that they are very grateful to the fans, and that now they can consider Cyberpunk 2077 as a successful franchise.

Over 5 million agents have infiltrated Dogtown! 😱 Thank you for all your support — and good luck on your mission. ❤ pic.twitter.com/zXT3SZlvwL — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 4, 2024

It is worth mentioning that the saga's path to redemption began when they started working on native versions for this game, that is, running at the best possible performance in PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, To this is added that also the anime released for Netflix regained public attention. And now, Phantom Liberty It was the icing on the cake so that everything went on a path opposite to the one that had already been taken.

Remember that the DLC can be purchased individually or in a complete edition that has reached current platforms. PS4 and Xbox have been discarded.

Editor's note: It is definitely a story worth telling for later in the video game industry, but as at least 20 years pass, and the young people of that time can learn how a company can be redeemed after releasing a game in state. questionable.