According to some benchmarks, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty turn three times better on NVIDIA RTX 4090 in Overdrive Mode compared to an AMD RX 7900 XT. More, in fact: by activating Frame Generation you also get five times higher performance.

As you may have read in our review of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, theexpansion pushes the most powerful configurations to the maximum, giving us graphics with an extraordinary impact, especially by activating the Overdrive Mode.

During tests carried out with an RTX 4090 Phantom Liberty it scored 140fps at 1080p with Ray Reconstruction and 196.4 fps adding Frame Generation against the 36 fps of the AMD RX 7900 XT, which reaches 43 with Overdrive activated.