We want to speak with complete sincerity. whoever writes to you was one of those people who believed in Cyberpunk 2077 from the beginning, from the first trailer, from the first complaints about the bugs that made it almost unplayable at launch (mostly on consoles). My faith was probably fueled by the affection I felt for the paper role-playing game, but I always saw so much potential that then, patch after patch, showed itself to the eyes of the world.

This DLC, Phantom Liberty, could be the culmination of this positive evolution, or yet another hiccup (because we know, there is no middle ground on the internet). So let’s start talking about Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty in this review.

All the President’s men

You have returned to Night City and suddenly you receive a call from a stranger. It’s never a good sign, but you can’t resist. She says her name is Songbird, and apparently she has a solution for your “little problem”, but she will only help you after you complete a seemingly simple mission: recover the President of the NSAs alive.

This mission will take you to the infamous one Dogtownone area of ​​Night City dominated by Colonel Kurt Hansen. He claimed this territory, imposing his own rules as if it were an independent state. Dogtown is the wildest district, where corporate influence is much weaker and the police dare not set foot. Here the only law is that of the strongest.

This is the place where this will develop spy thriller adventurebetween a junkie on the street corner and a Scav ready to cut you into little pieces.

It will be possible access this expansion after Completed the Voodoo Boys’ final mission, present in the second act. Only at that point will you receive Songbird’s call, and from there you will come into contact with a series of multifaceted characters, who may prove even more interesting than many others encountered previously.

The actor Idris Elba interprets Solomon Reedand will be one of the cornerstones of your main mission, along with President Rosalind Myers, the gloomy Alex Xenakis and, of course, your unwanted tenant Johnny Silverhand.

Despite being part of Night City, Dogtown is a completely new place that will entice you to explore every dirty corner. During the main mission there will be opportunities to participate in a series of other tasks, which will allow you to earn eddies and delve even further into the history of this place that everyone would like to forget and where the outcasts of society find asylum.

There are about thirty missions you can spend 20 to 30 hours playing. In short, a stand-alone adventure that certainly doesn’t leave a bad taste in the mouth. The only flaw is linked to the fact that your choices, unlike the main game, will not have particular effects on the progress of the story. There will be some changes, but less significant than expected. Everything changes during the final barswhen there will be some quite heavy decisions to make.

We could consider this a missed opportunity, but being an event that fits perfectly in the middle of the history of Cyberpunk 2077 (perhaps) it couldn’t have been done otherwise. The guys at CD Project Red nevertheless committed themselves, also strong in their desire for redemption after the storm suffered upon the release of the mother game. We have been dealing with a completely different product for some time now, e.g Phantom Liberty it does nothing but confirm that we have in front of us the title as it should have been from the beginning.

Trust in your abilities (and the Relic)

The new story is also accompanied by important news regarding gameplay, also due to update 2.0. By loading an old save, the game will give you back all your skill points, which you can rearrange according to a new scheme. However, it will be possible to modify talents or skills that do not convince you.

Was removed the space for passive skills to introduce them other That they will change the gameplay a lot and will further enhance your character. You will immediately notice that the skill tree has changed profoundly. Skills will be unlocked based on the level of each attribute, up to the final one.

Clothes are now a totally cosmetic item, with the exception of some that give some extra bonuses. Your “shield” will be your own systemswhich you can purchase and update from your trusted scalpel (which will be notified to you by an old acquaintance of yours).

The most significant innovation is the section dedicated to the Relic: At various points in Dogtown, you can spend money Relic Points, which will unlock new skills in a brand new skill tree. Furthermore, the maximum level to reach during the adventure is rose to 60just to further entice us to spend time in Night City.

These changes multiply V’s development possibilities, making the evolution of our skills more interesting, also thanks to the possibility of crafting and upgrading our weapons, whether old or new.

There are also some small changes regarding the gameplay of the battles, such as the reduce inhaler uses to 2 (which will automatically recharge), instead of recovering infinite healing on the dumpsters in Pacifica and Jig Jig Street.

There is no shortage of bugsbut unlike that fateful day in 2020 they are not disabling, at least not for the PC version. The penetrations in the floor and walls will give a little more meme materialbut we are far from the disaster that was proposed to us at the exit.