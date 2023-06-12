













Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty reveals its release date and new trailer

This was revealed by Keanu Reeves who told us what role Idris Elba will have in this game, in addition to some of the features that you surely want to know.

CD Project Red had said that we were going to know more about this title during the time of the Not E3/Summer Game Fest, as well as other events. Here we will see characters like the agent Solomon Reed who is played by Idris Elbe and the return of Johnny Silverhand who is played by Keanu Reeves.

This formal trailer presents the new scenario for V and his mission with a high political content in which you will have to face Solomon Reed. We will face many spies, hostile military and many dangers that you will have to face.

Fountain:; CD Project RED

Do not lose sight of an additional detail about Phantom Liberty and that is that it will be the only expansion that Cyberpunk 2077 will have. From then on it will no longer have support as the good The Witcher 3 received at the time.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is coming to Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC on September 26, 2023. Pre-orders for the expansion are now available on all platforms, including a bundle that includes the expansion and the base game, the latter required for play this DLC.

Fountain:; CD Project RED

Anyone who buys in advance Phantom Liberty will receive a special bonus: early access to Quadra Sport R-7 “Vigilante” after the expansion is released, and PlayStation users will also receive 3 premium PlayStation Network profile avatars. Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.