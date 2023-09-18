Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is now on its way, but in addition to the release dateCD Projekt RED also communicated more precisely theunlock time of the game in all the various geographical areas, as visible in the image below.
This means that you will be able to play Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty on September 26, 2023 starting at 00:00or at midnight between 25 and 26 September, on consoles, and from 1:00 am on PC, with different times based on the various time zones.
Strangely, there is a discrepancy in the hours between the PC version and console versionwhich is also reflected in other release times in other geographical areas, evidently due to the different distribution platforms of the game.
Phantom Liberty and Update 2.0 relaunch Cyberpunk 2077
As we have seen, the launch of the maxi-expansion will be preceded by the arrival of Update 2.0, which is free for all owners of the original game and which will be available from 21 September 2023, therefore five days before the launch of Phantom Liberty.
This is an update of enormous importance for Cyberpunk 2077, which aims to introduce numerous improvements, increase the stability of the software, improve performance and graphic rendering and also add some gameplay features in order to make the game more enjoyable, as you can find out in our special dedicated to everything you need to know about the revolutionary update.
Added to all this are the contents of Phantom Liberty, which presents a new unreleased story with several additional hours of gameplay and additional game situations with new elements.
