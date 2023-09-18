Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is now on its way, but in addition to the release dateCD Projekt RED also communicated more precisely theunlock time of the game in all the various geographical areas, as visible in the image below.

This means that you will be able to play Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty on September 26, 2023 starting at 00:00or at midnight between 25 and 26 September, on consoles, and from 1:00 am on PC, with different times based on the various time zones.

Strangely, there is a discrepancy in the hours between the PC version and console versionwhich is also reflected in other release times in other geographical areas, evidently due to the different distribution platforms of the game.