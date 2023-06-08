This morning GOG accidentally activated the page of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Libertyrevealing what will be the price of the expansion: €29.99. Unfortunately no other details emerged, also because the page was removed immediately. So there is still to wait to know the launch date.

We’ll probably know more about Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty tonight, during the Summer Game Fest 2023during which a new trailer should be shown.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty price revealed

The price of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty appears decidedly reasonable, given that we are talking about the biggest expansion ever for a CD Projekt Red title. At the moment the details are very general. What we do know is that it will be set in a new district of Night City, called Godtown and that there will be a new character, called Reed, who will be played by actor Idris Elba.

For the rest, we remind you that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is in development for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S.