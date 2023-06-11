Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be shown during theXbox Showcase tonight with price and opening of pre-orders. It was reported by the insider billbil-kun, one who usually doesn’t miss a beat.

To demonstrate the goodness of the stolen information, ours has also published the censored image of one of the bonuses whoever pre-orders the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion: Quadra “Vigilante” muscle car will get.

billbil-kun also reported the price of this highly anticipated expansion: €29.99 / $29.99 / £24.99. The data is actually not completely new, because it was made known by an error by GOG, the CD Projekt store, which had accidentally activated the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty page. In any case, it is a confirmation that does not hurt, waiting for everything to be made official during the event.

As always, being a corridor voice it’s better not to take anything for granted and wait for official confirmation… also because the Xbox Showcase is near.