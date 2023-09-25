We are now on the eve of the launch of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Libertybut in the face of a substantial download for users PS5 they will not be able to exploit the preloadwhy this not available on the Sony console, unlike other platforms.

As previously announced, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the maxi-expansion of the CD Projekt RED game, will be available from tomorrow, September 26, 2023 starting at 00:00, i.e. midnight between today and tomorrow, with a weight of about 33GB to download.

As for PS5, however, the download cannot be anticipated: CD Projekt RED has reported that buyers of Phantom Liberty will be able to download the expansion from the PlayStation Store by pressing “download” only from the moment the game is actually released available on the market.