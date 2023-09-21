In conjunction with the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.0, NVIDIA has released the drivers Game Ready optimized for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Libertywhich improve game performance and add support for DLSS 3.5highly anticipated by fans.
The same drivers optimize other important releases these days: Party Animals, Warhaven and Witchfire.
DLSS 3.5 makes its debut
DLSS 3.5 then makes its debut and can finally show off the new technique “Ray Reconstruction“, which improves the quality and sharpness of reflections, making global illumination even more accurate in Ray Tracing. To benefit from all the improvements, however, you must have an RTX 40 series card.
According to what was declared by NVIDIA, GeForce RTX guarantee 3 to 4.9 times greater performance with DLSS 3.5 on Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. To demonstrate this, some have also been published benchmark relating to various configurations:
Let’s also see what version of DLSS the other games mentioned get with the new drivers:
- Party Animals with DLSS 2 and Reflex
- Warhaven with DLSS 3 and Reflex
- Witchfire with DLSS 3 and Reflex
