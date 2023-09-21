The same drivers optimize other important releases these days: Party Animals, Warhaven and Witchfire.

In conjunction with the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.0, NVIDIA has released the drivers Game Ready optimized for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty which improve game performance and add support for DLSS 3.5 highly anticipated by fans.

DLSS 3.5 makes its debut

DLSS 3.5 then makes its debut and can finally show off the new technique “Ray Reconstruction“, which improves the quality and sharpness of reflections, making global illumination even more accurate in Ray Tracing. To benefit from all the improvements, however, you must have an RTX 40 series card.

According to what was declared by NVIDIA, GeForce RTX guarantee 3 to 4.9 times greater performance with DLSS 3.5 on Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. To demonstrate this, some have also been published benchmark relating to various configurations:

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty benchmarks in 4K

Benchmark at A 2560×1440

Benchmark at 1980×1080

Let’s also see what version of DLSS the other games mentioned get with the new drivers: