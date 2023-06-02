Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will see the arrival of new details this month and of a tours international through which CD Projekt RED will present the expansion to fans from all over the world, touching the cities of Warsaw, Cologne, Tokyo, Beijing, Seoul, Paris, Sao Paulo and London.

We know that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be at Summer Game Fest 2023, so it is from the event organized by Geoff Keighley that the details in question will arrive, while the initial stages of the tour were probably not chosen at random: Cologne means Gamescom, Tokyo means TGS and so on.

All that remains is to understand if the promotional tour will also take place after the launch of theexpansionwhich according to a leaker will take place in August, or if you have to wait longer than expected before you can get your hands on the new adventure set in Night City.

For the moment, the Polish studio is keeping its mouth shut, however promising updates on the matter soon: in all probability starting from the Summer Game Fest.